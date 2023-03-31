WATCH: WWE officially reveals the set for WrestleMania 39

WWE has finally revealed the set/stage for WrestleMania 39. The event will be held in Los Angeles on April 1st and 2nd.

This will be the fourth time that The Show of Shows will be held over two nights, with the first one beginning in 2020. Thirteen matches are currently scheduled to take place at the wrestling extravaganza. Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the overall main event.

The Grandest Stage of Them All is the biggest spectacle in professional wrestling, and millions of fans around the world look forward to it every year. One of the things that many fans love about WrestleMania is the unique set that is constructed every year.

The WWE Universe has been impatiently waiting for the company to release the official set reveal video, and it's finally here. You can check out a sneak peek of the WrestleMania 39 stage in the video below:

Other matches that will take place on the show include The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Seth Rollins will collide with Logan Paul in a singles match, while Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka.

What are your honest thoughts on the WrestleMania 39 set? Sound off in the comments below!

