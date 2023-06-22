WATCH: WWE posts videos of Roman Reigns' three betrayals in 2023

WWE has taken to Instagram to post a video highlighting all three occasions when Roman Reigns was betrayed in 2023.

The series of betrayals started at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event when Sami Zayn finally had enough of The Tribal Chief and hit him with a steel chair. This was followed up by The Usos, as both Jimmy and Jey left The Bloodline, respectively.

Taking to Instagram, WWE recently posted all three occasions of Reigns being betrayed by now-former Bloodline members.

The latest twist in The Bloodline tale was witnessed last week on SmackDown when Jey Uso hit Reigns with a superkick, quitting The Bloodline in the process.

WWE then followed up with a major announcement, confirming that The Usos will face the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Civil War Tag Team Match at Money in the Bank.

Freddie Prinze Jr. feels that The Usos played a major part in Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's storyline

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently praised The Usos and claimed that the twins played a major role in The Bloodline's storyline.

Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer pointed out the contributions of both Jimmy and Jey.

"These two dudes, these twin brothers, have surpassed any and all expectations that the company has had for them. They've always been able to wrestle their a**es off. Can't say enough good things about these dudes. I sang their praise big time last week; I not gonna shine them up anymore," said Freddie Prinze Jr.

He added:

"It's just awesome that they were able to pull this story off. Without them being as talented as they are, this thing falls apart, and nobody cares, and it's just another faction that doesn't have enough people that can talk. We know they're being protected by the one person who can. In this case, every single son of a b*tch in the story can talk."

The Usos will aim for a big win at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will aim to get back on winning terms after suffering a loss at Night of Champions.

