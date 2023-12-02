[WATCH] WWE referees forced to roll unconscious star out of the ring after SmackDown

WWE officials had to roll a superstar out of the ring after Randy Orton's attack during the final moments of SmackDown.

The final segment of SmackDown saw Orton hitting a thunderous RKO on Jimmy Uso. He didn't stop here, though, and attacked SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis with an RKO as well.

After the show went off the air, Jimmy Uso kept selling Orton's RKO by staying down on the ring mat while the referees were pulling it apart. The referees had no choice but to roll an 'unconscious' Jimmy out of the ring. Check out the video below:

Orton chose the SmackDown brand over RAW, and signed a deal with Nick Aldis during the final moments of tonight's show. Orton has already made it clear that he wants to destroy The Bloodline for what the faction did to him last year. The Bloodline put down RK-Bro in May last year, after which The Viper went on a hiatus.

Now that Orton is back on the blue brand, it's likely that he will compete for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title somewhere down the line. It has been a while since fans have seen a match pitting these two all-time-greats.

