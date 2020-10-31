Ranking all 16 WWE Superstars who have lost 500-plus matches: What's Randy Orton and Seth Rollins' loss count?

Being a WWE Superstar isn't all roses. A WWE Superstar needs to be on the road for the majority of the year, and they usually don't get much time to spend with their families. With WWE now having become a global corporation, it produces more wrestling content on a weekly basis than it ever has in the past.

WWE Superstars perform on a regular basis, and there's a long string of wrestlers who have wrestled in more than 1000 matches. A short while ago, we focused on WWE Superstars with 400-plus wins in their careers. In this list though, we will be taking a look at all 16 WWE Superstars who have lost more than 500 matches.

(Credits to ProFightDB for the data used in this article. The article only considers appearances on WWE RAW and SmackDown, and not NXT, OVW, or FCW)

#15-#13 Fandango, Primo, and Natalya

Natalya

The list kicks off at No. 15 with Fandango, a WWE Superstar who made waves back in mid-2013. Fandango's biggest win came at WrestleMania 29, where he defeated Chris Jericho. Things only went downhill since then. He has lost a total of 507 matches.

Primo was best known in WWE as the younger brother of Carlito. The duo became the first-ever WWE Unified Tag Team Champions when they defeated John Morrison and The Miz at WrestleMania 25. Primo has lost 509 matches in his career as a WWE Superstar.

Natalya is a former WWE Women's Champion

Natalya is still going strong in WWE. She bags the No. 13 spot, with 511 losses. She has been with WWE for over a decade now. Initially, she was a part of The Hart Dynasty along with Tyson Kidd and David Hart Smith. She became a mainstay in the WWE Women's division and is a former SmackDown Women's as well as a Divas Champion.