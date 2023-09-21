[WATCH] WWE reveals what John Cena and The Rock said to each other immediately after WrestleMania 29 match

WWE has finally revealed what The Rock and John Cena talked about after the latter's victory at WrestleMania 29 in 2013.

The main event of WrestleMania 29 saw Cena challenging The Rock for his WWE Championship. After 24 minutes of hard-hitting action, The Cenation Leader picked up a massive victory over the veteran.

After the match, John Cena had a quick chat with The Rock. The collective noise made by the 74,000+ fans made it impossible to hear what the duo said to each other.

WWE has now shared a subtitled video revealing what exactly was said that night:

Cena: "Because of you, I'm serious... you have no idea. I asked for a picture with you and me when I was 20 years old, working in a store in Venice, California. You've always been nice... you've always been respectful. Whenever we talked, you always told me to keep it up!"

The Rock: "I want to tell you, I came back for this very moment right now. For them, for them, and for you. I believe in you."

John Cena vs. The Rock was the latter's last big match in WWE

It has been 10 years since Cena and The Rock battled at WrestleMania 29. The Great One never wrestled a full-fledged match in WWE after this encounter. He did wrestle and defeat Erick Rowan in a six-second squash at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, though.

Today, John Cena and The Rock are considered two of the greatest WWE Superstars ever. Their short reunion on SmackDown received a massive response on social media, as fans are fully aware of the rich history between the two men.

The Rock might return to the ring at next year's WrestleMania for a potential match against his cousin Roman Reigns. If it happened, the match would quite possibly become the biggest main event in WWE history.

