Watch: WWE's Karrion Kross stakes his claim for a spot at WrestleMania 41

Karrion Kross has reflected on his successful year in WWE between 2024-25. While it may not have been done in the most conventional fashion, Kross disrupted the company in evil ways.

The Miz, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods were all victims of The Herald of Doomsday and his attempts to get in their heads. He urged them to tap into their dark side, and they all did. Kross even led The AOP as the leader of The Final Testament. Together, he, the trio, and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, humbled The Wyatt Sicks and sent them packing to Friday nights.

Taking to Instagram, Karrion Kross highlighted all he did in the last year. This may have been the former NXT Champion's way of staking his claim for a well-deserved spot on the grandest spectacle in Las Vegas:

"Men’s evil manners live in brass; their virtues we write in water," wrote Karrion Kross.

Watch his triumphant year's highlights below:

Unfortunately for The Herald of Doomsday, The Final Testament is no more. The AOP and Paul Ellering were among some shocking names released this week, as part of the budget cuts.

Karrion Kross is ready for the main event, says WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash

Triple H brought back Karrion Kross after the latter was released one year prior. In August 2022, the former NXT Champion resurfaced on WWE TV, immediately making an impact when he issued a warning to Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns.

While the segment was noteworthy, and a program with the Scot followed, Kross never entered a program with The Tribal Chief. This potential program has its fair share of detractors. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell claimed that it could negatively impact the career of Roman Reigns if the latter worked with The Herald of Doomsday.

Nevertheless, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash says Kross is ready for the main event, and it is only a matter of time:

"I think there’s been a couple of times I thought that they were going to do something with him and they didn’t," Nash said. "No, he’s definitely ready. You've got so much talent there now. "

It remains to be seen if Karrion Kross gets booked for a match at Allegiant Stadium in April. Last year at The Show of Shows, The Final Testament worked a Six-Man Tag Team contest against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, marking Kross's WrestleMania debut.

