[WATCH] WWE's massive botch: Rhea Ripley's tron shown during former Royal Rumble winner's entrance

WWE made a massive botch by showing Rhea Ripley's Tron during a top superstar's entrance on SmackDown.

On tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, Bianca Belair met Asuka in a Women's Championship match in the main event. The match ended in a DQ due to interference by Charlotte Flair.

Fans spotted a massive botch while Bianca Belair was making her entrance for the main event. WWE played Rhea Ripley's entrance tron while Belair was approaching the ring.

Check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair aren't exactly strangers

The Nightmare and The EST of WWE have faced off on various occasions. Ripley and Belair's first-ever singles outing took place on the September 23, 2017, edition of NXT, with Belair pinning Ripley to pick up the win.

The last time these two women faced off in singles competition on the main roster was on the February 14, 2022, episode of WWE RAW. The contest was part of a Gauntlet match, and Ripley again lost to Belair.

On the main roster, Ripley and Belair have done incredibly well for themselves over the past few years. Here's what WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus had to say about the duo on After the Bell with Corey Graves earlier this year:

"With Rhea Ripley. It's been wonderful to watch. She's pretty special and I'm so happy to see where she's at. Bianca, she's someone special. She's so athletic. I feel like she's someone that is born to do what she does. It's so natural and so effortless. I love seeing her. She's a great champion. I mean, could I dethrone her? Maybe? Probably, but I enjoy watching her. I think they're both great and also both beautiful," she said. [H/T Wrestling News]

Ripley is bound to have a hearty laugh over WWE's botch during Bianca Belair's entrance. As for Belair, it would be interesting to see how she reacts to the same.

Drop your reactions to WWE's botch on SmackDown in the comments section below!