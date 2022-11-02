[Watch] WWE security guard achieves impressive feat whilst chasing Dexter Lumis on RAW

Dexter Lumis is very lucky that he wasn't caught by WWE security last night on Monday Night RAW.

Last night, during The Miz's match with Mustafa Ali, Lumis once again made his presence felt as he attacked the former WWE Champion from behind the guardrail. The Hollywood A-Lister was able to escape as WWE security chased Lumis out of the building. Due to the distraction, The Miz went on to lose the match.

Surprisingly, one of the big things that had social media buzzing following the match wasn't the outcome at all. It was actually the incredible athletic feat by a member of WWE security who made an effort to chase Lumis down.

As you can see in the embedded tweet below, when Dexter Lumis jumped the rail to escape through the crowd, a member of WWE security that was in pursuit was able to leap over the barricade with a single jump. An act of athleticism that caught many people off guard.

The identity of this WWE security member is currently unknown.

The Miz initially hired Dexter Lumis to stalk him on WWE RAW

Johnny Gargano sat down with Byron Saxton last night on Monday Night RAW to reveal The Miz's secret that he's been hiding from the WWE Universe for months.

According to Gargano, after Dexter Lumis fell upon hard times when he lost his job with WWE, The Miz approached him with the offer to play the role of his celebrity stalker, and he would pay him for it.

But it appears that something went wrong along the way, and now Lumis is out to get The Miz for real. It will be interesting to see what the next chapter of this storyline is now that Gargano has revealed Miz's plan to the WWE Universe.

