[Watch] WWE shares touching behind the scenes video of Cody Rhodes preparing for in-ring return

WWE documented Cody Rhodes' return to WrestleMania 38 this weekend.

The company released a video earlier today of The American Nightmare before and after his match on night one of WrestleMania 38 against Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Following the big win against Rollins, Rhodes had a lot to say about the overall day as a whole.

"I think earlier today I'm so unhappy talking to everybody because I was just hiding in that bus claustrophobic trying to do everything I could to stretch and get ready," Cody Rhodes said. "Family popping in and out, some of the guys finding out. And I was committed to I'm gonna throw on my robe and walk to go position to gorilla, but they had me put the hood on sweats on. Running by everybody and media trying to take pictures it was such a unique experience, but to have never seen the crowd, I had never seen them, but to come up and see them. That's what we do."

What is next for Cody Rhodes in WWE?

While Cody Rhodes is very proud of his victory over Seth "Freakin" Rollins, he's already looking ahead to what's next, which happens to be the RAW after WrestleMania.

"That's chasing a moment I'll never forget, and to be able to follow it with a classic wrestling match with an insanely good pro wrestler, sports entertainer, whatever you want to call him, just insanely good, and to be able to get the victory because that's what we do," Cody Rhodes continued. "It's about winning. It's about losing, and I spend a lot of my career losing, but to be able to get that win. That was tonight. Tomorrow's another night of WrestleMania and then Monday, the RAW after WrestleMania, so ready to play the game." [2:40-3:52]

What do you make of The American Nightmare's comments? Are you happy to see him back with WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WWE with a link back to this article for the transcription.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for the Cody Rhodes promo on WWE RAW? Yes No 11 votes so far