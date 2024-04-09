[WATCH] WWE shares unseen footage of Roman Reigns breaking down to tears after WrestleMania 40 loss

Roman Reigns's historic run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion came to an end at WrestleMania 40. In the aftermath of the show, WWE shared an unseen video of Reigns breaking down to tears.

The Tribal Chief held the Universal Championship for over 1300 days. He successfully defended the title against top superstars including Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and others. Reigns's final defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Following his loss to Rhodes, videos of Reigns embracing Paul Heyman on the entrance ramp quickly went viral on social media. WWE took to Instagram and Twitter/X to share a new angle of Reigns hugging Heyman after his loss.

Check out the video shared by WWE;

Cody Rhodes praised Roman Reigns after his historic victory at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes spoke highly of Roman Reigns following their encounter at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Rhodes stated that he didn't agree with Reigns' way of being a champion. However, he feels proud to have beaten the best version of The Tribal Chief. Rhodes said:

"I don't agree with how Roman [Reigns] was champion. We go about how we operate in the ring completely differently. But still, I said this last night at the Press Conference and really mean it. I'm proud that I beat him at his best, and I hope that I can be half the champion that Roman Reigns was. He was an exceptional champion for WWE. [He] did a lot of great things."

Rhodes will be on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. However, Reigns' future and his next appearance haven't been announced by WWE. The now-former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is excepted to take time off from the in-ring competition.

On the other hand, members of The Bloodline could appear on SmackDown. The Rock's future is also uncertain, as there are chances of him returning to Hollywood.

