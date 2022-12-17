Create

WATCH: WWE SmackDown kicks off with a bang from the ring announcer's perspective

By Israel Lutete
Modified Dec 17, 2022 10:04 AM IST
SmackDown is one of WWE's major shows

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin recently shared a video of the opening to this week's episode of SmackDown from her perspective.

It was a highly anticipated show, as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his on-screen return for the first time since Survivor Series WarGames. There were also two title matches on the program.

Damage CTRL successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox in the opening match. Xia Li interfered in the bout by disguising herself with a hoodie.

Before the match, SmackDown kicked off with its signature intro music and a cool Pyro display. Ring announcer Samantha Irvin shared a clip of the same on her Twitter.

You can check out the video below:

Starting #Smackdown off with a BANG!!! https://t.co/YZtMDaKSVc

Gunther and Ricochet collided for the Intercontinental Championship in the other title match of the night, and The Ring General emerged victorious.

Hit Row won a triple threat number one contender's match, and they will face The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship next week.

NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown:#HitRow is comin' for @WWEUsos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles! https://t.co/yyvIkm1hiM

It was also revealed during the show that Roman Reigns will team up with Sami Zayn to take on Kevin Owens and John Cena on the November 30th episode of the blue brand, which will take place in Tampa, Florida.

What was your favorite moment from SmackDown this week? Sound off in the comments below!

