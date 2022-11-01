[watch] WWE stable dresses up as DX for Halloween live event

WWE SmackDown faction Hit Row arrived at a live event tonight dressed as DX.

Degeneration X recently reunited to close an episode of RAW. Billy Gunn was unable to attend as he is now managing AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed in All Elite Wrestling. The group posed for fans and X-Pac gave a shout-out to Chyna during the segment.

Hit Row has been battling Legado Del Fantasma on SmackDown. Shinsuke Nakamura teamed up with Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis of Hit Row to defeat Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz del Toro last week on the blue brand.

Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and B-Fab arrived at a WWE Live Event in Stuttgart, Germany dressed as DX. AJ "Top Dolla" Francis cosplayed as Triple H and brought a sledgehammer with him to the ring.

WWE Superstar Top Dolla releases diss track

AJ "Top Dolla" Francis isn't just a WWE Superstar, he's a hip-hop artist with multiple EPs available to listen to on Spotify.

The 32-year-old has released a couple of diss tracks in the past few weeks. One took aim at the fans and the other mocked Legado Del Fantasma.

Elektra Lopez used to be a part of the faction but she was replaced by Zelina Vega. Top Dolla criticized the decision to replace Elektra and claimed that Legado is hanging around Hit Row to stay relevant.

"Legado, I see y'all still want beef, that's cool I'm gonna come find your a** at SmackDown," rapped Top Dolla. "Ready or not here we come, you chose the wrong one, I'm the chosen one. And no, I don't mean like Drew McIntyre, y'all could have just said hi if y'all were that inspired. We left y'all in NXT and like a hood oven y'all stood by us to make sure you could get some heat." [0:39-1:00]

Top Dolla 🔝💵 @AJFrancis410

FRAN¢Style 142

☠️🪦



Peep L E G A D O D I $ $FRAN¢Style 142☠️🪦Peep #SmackDown at 8pm on FOX L E G A D O D I $ $ FRAN¢Style 142 ☠️🪦Peep #SmackDown at 8pm on FOX https://t.co/q7u0GQey7o

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW falls on Halloween and there will likely be several spooky segments. It will be interesting to see if any superstars come to the ring in a costume tonight on the red brand.

Are you enjoying the feud between Hit Row and Legado Del Fantasma? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes