AJ "Top Dolla" Francis of Hit Row has released another diss track ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown.

Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and a mystery Superstar will battle Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro of Legado Del Fantasma tonight in a 6-man tag team match on the blue brand.

Legado Del Fantasma attacked Hit Row during their entrance on a recent edition of SmackDown. They then defeated the group last week on WWE SmackDown in a tag team match.

AJ "Top Dolla" Francis of Hit Row released another diss track ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Top Dolla posted a track about Legado Del Fantasma two weeks ago as well. He took aim at fans on the new track for mocking Hit Row for their attire:

"Don't delete your tweets now," rapped Top Dolla. "You showed your true feelings. We going to the top, I don't see a ceiling. I'm a hero in the hood, nah they don't see a villain. If you hear what I just said and it is beef you are grillin', maybe it is time for you to reassess your feelings." [01:29 - 01:43]

Jim Cornette criticizes WWE SmackDown star

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette is not a fan of Top Dolla on WWE SmackDown.

The legendary manager discussed the Hit Row member on a recent edition of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast. Cornette claimed that Top Dolla resembled an overweight mechanic and referred to him as a "hip hop guy":

"Top Dolla looks like a late 30s fat mechanic that dresses around like a hip hop guy and wallers around in the ring like a beached whale. Apparently, Triple H liked him as a group and brought him back and has tried to push him. And this beatdown was sloppy as sh*t to begin with," said Cornette. [1:56:20-1:56:58]

Many fans are speculating that former NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will be Hit Row's mystery partner tonight. It will be interesting to see who joins them against Legado Del Fantasma on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Which Superstar would you like to see join Hit Row? Let us know in the comments section below.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes