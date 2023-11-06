[Watch] WWE star absent from TV performs at show tonight 

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross recently made an appearance during a House Show in Springfield.

Kross' current run on SmackDown since being called to the main roster has under-delivered. The former NXT Champion hasn't been able to establish himself as a main-event star despite being involved in feuds with the likes of Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles.

The Herald of Doomsday has not been featured on television programming for the last few months. However, he has now started making consistent appearances at the house shows. During this week's WWE SuperShow in Springfield, Kross( w/Scarlett ) faced Brawling Brutes' Butch in a singles competition. After some back-and-forth action, Butch was able to secure the victory with a surprise roll-up.

Watch the clip from the show below:

Expand Tweet

Kross was reported to be involved in a backstage segment last week. However, the plans were scrapped at the last moment. It will be interesting to see if he returns to SmackDown anytime soon.

Karrion Kross sends a message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Karrion Kross has been slated for a return to television programming for the last few weeks.

Ahead of this week's Friday Night SmackDown, the 38-year-old star took to Twitter and posted a cryptic message.

"You can’t be afraid of the truth, the crowd or the internet. You can’t be afraid to be alone. You can’t be afraid- period. Shortly after this, he became a ruthless champion many times over. He didn’t need to be chosen. All he had to do was choose himself above all others," Kross shared.

Check out Karrion Kross' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Kross' last appearance on WWE television was during the August 11 episode of SmackDown when he faced AJ Styles in a singles competition.

What is your opinion on the current main roster run of Karrion Kross? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here