[WATCH] WWE star Liv Morgan rolls up to the red carpet for Bad Boys: Ride or Die with the WWE Women's World Title

WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan was recently spotted on the red carpet for the upcoming movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The legendary duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are in the lead roles in the movie, along with Paola Nunez, Jacob Scipio, and Vanessa Hudgens.

After injuring Rhea Ripley and forcing her to vacate the Women's World Championship on a recent episode of RAW, Morgan finally won the coveted title against Becky Lynch at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event and completed her "Revenge Tour." Liv locked horns against The Man in a Steel Cage Match on the latest edition of the red brand as well and emerged victorious once again after a huge "mistake" from Dominik Mysterio.

Morgan's photos and videos from the red carpet for Bad Boys: Ride or Die have been going viral on social media, where she can be seen flaunting her Women's World Championship.

What the future has in store for the 29-year-old star remains to be seen.

Bully Ray believes WWE could tell a great story with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio after Rhea Ripley shows up on television

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan emerged victorious and retained her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match with some unintentional "help" from Dominik Mysterio. Following the bout, Morgan surprised everyone by kissing Dirty Dom.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, wrestling veteran Bully Ray said that he believed WWE could tell a great story with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan when Rhea Ripley shows up on television after her recovery.

"With this, this is a monster story involved. The story of Liv and Dom, Dom and The Judgment Day, Dom and whatever happens when Rhea comes back, we're in the storytelling business, as you know," Bully Ray said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Many fans believe that the Stamford-based promotion might book a match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan for Dominik Mysterio's "custody." It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for a potential on-screen love triangle between Mami, Morgan, and Dirty Dom.