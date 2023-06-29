WATCH: WWE Superstar Finn Balor accused of ruining young fan's night, Cody Rhodes comes to the rescue

Finn Balor tore a young fan's poster at a recent WWE Live event, but luckily for the spectator, Cody Rhodes cheered her up.

Balor is currently playing an intense heel on the RAW brand in his bid to seek vengeance against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. On the other hand, Cody Rhodes is arguably the biggest babyface in WWE.

Both The Prince and The American Nightmare have nailed their respective characters to perfection, as was evident during their appearance at the latest WWE Live event in Liverpool.

Finn Balor and Cody Rhodes were booked for a Street Fight on the show. A fan took to Twitter to share two videos, highlighting the stark contrast between both superstars' interactions with their 12-year-old daughter during entrances.

While Cody Rhodes stopped and gave his belt to the 12-year-old fan, Balor took her poster and tore it in half before making his way to the ring.

"Finn Balor may have tried to ruin my daughter's [age 12] night, but nothing was ever going to spoil her special moment with Cody Rhodes," read the post.

The post received a positive response from fans online, with several crediting Cody Rhdoes and Finn Balor for committing to their babyface and heel personas. Their match eventually ended with The American Nightmare picking up a win over Balor.

What else happened at the WWE Live event in Liverpool?

As reported by Wrestling BodySlam, the latest house show in Liverpool featured two championship matches. Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Championship against Natalya, and Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest in the main event.

This match also saw fans bring up Rhea Ripley's real-life boyfriend in chants directed at her. However, the champion channeled her inner Triple H for a befitting response. Additionally, Dominik defeated Ricochet in their singles match. Becky Lynch was in action and defeated Zoey Stark, gaining momentum ahead of the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

The Alpha Academy teamed up with Matt Riddle and defeated Imperium. Bronson Reed took on Shinsuke Nakamura and picked up a big win. And finally, Piper Niven returned to action in a losing effort against Raquel Rodriguez.

