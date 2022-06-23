Watch: WWE Superstar hits an RKO on Liv Morgan in public

Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, and Mandy Rose recently took time out from their grueling schedule to enjoy and relax on a yacht.

It is no secret that WWE stars always prefer making a lasting impression, even while they are not competing inside the squared circle. And on this occasion, that was exactly the case as Deville pulled off an insane RKO on Morgan on a moving yacht.

Several fans took to social media to share the clip of Deville's RKO, as she was seen pulling up on Liv from behind and executing it with perfection. However, one must give credit to the latter for her incredible selling.

Watch the clip of Sonya Deville hitting Liv Morgan with an RKO at this link. (NSFW)

With Randy Orton currently on the sidelines, the RKO is mostly used by his tag team partner, Riddle, on WWE TV these days.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion was even able to hit Roman Reigns with the iconic finisher during their Undisputed Universal Championship Match on SmackDown.

Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan are good friends in real life

Despite being a heel on WWE programming, Sonya Deville has never been shy of showcasing her love and support for her colleagues and good friends.

One such instance occurred recently when Deville was a guest on WWE's The Bump and wished Liv Morgan on her latest birthday. The former on-screen authority figure cited the latter as one of her 'best friends.' Deville said:

"Oh my God, one of my best friends, happy birthday Liv. I love you. Such an important birthday."

Morgan will be in action at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event. She will compete against seven other women in hopes of retrieving the coveted briefcase and earning herself a future title shot.

