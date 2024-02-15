[WATCH] WWE Superstar Omos breaks down in tears in rare real-life footage of his wedding

WWE Superstar Omos recently took to social media to share some rare real-life footage of his wedding.

The 29-year-old started his career with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2019. He debuted on the main roster in 2020, quickly becoming popular among fans because of his 7'3" build. The star then aligned himself with AJ Styles and won the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Omos recently took to Instagram to post rare real-life footage of his wedding with long-time partner Cheyenne Quailey, where he can be seen breaking down in tears.

The duo had dated since high school and married in June 2023. In his Instagram post's caption, the 29-year-old wished his wife a Happy Valentine's Day.

"Happy Valentine’s Day," Omos wrote.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Omos called The Undertaker his "wrestling dad"

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of Ten Count, WWE Superstar Omos talked about his relationship with The Undertaker.

The 29-year-old said he was fortunate enough to get praised by The Deadman. The star hoped he could live up to the legend's expectations and make his "wrestling dad" proud.

“I’ve been very, very fortunate that someone that I hold in very high regard in The Undertaker has showered me with such praise. I don’t take that very lightly because I know what that means, and I know what he sees for me. I just hope that I can live up to the expectations he’s setting up for me, and hopefully, I can make him proud because Undertaker is like my wrestling dad," said Omos.

Omos participated in the Men's 2024 Royal Rumble Match but was eliminated by Bron Breakker. Many fans want to see a match between the 29-year-old and Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship soon. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the former RAW Tag Team Champion.

Do you want to see Omos vs Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE