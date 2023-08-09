[WATCH] WWE Superstar's emotional reaction to her own return after 86 days at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam turned out to be a massive event for the company. Many expected some top names to make their return to the ring during the night, but the same did not happen. However, one star who is out with an injury caused her to return to reunite with her faction.

Bianca Belair defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match to win the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. Her reign was cut short when IYO SKY emerged to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on The EST.

SKY’s work was much easier as Belair had already suffered a knee injury during the match. The Genius of the Sky attacked Belair’s injured leg with the briefcase before the match began and finished her off quickly to win the title.

Bayley joined SKY in the ring to celebrate before Dakota Kai made a surprise appearance after 86 days to join Damage CTRL in the ring. The latter has been out with an injury since May 2023, and it was the first time she appeared in the ring with her teammates.

Kai took to her stream to react to the moment IYO SKY won the title, and she returned to celebrate with her. She looked ecstatic and seemed very happy for her friend.

Dakota Kai has made many friends during her time in WWE. However, she seems to be gelling extremely well with Bayley and IYO SKY since her return to the company. The three will likely stick around longer since SKY has just won the WWE Women’s Championship.

Dakota Kai was called in by Bayley hours before WWE SummerSlam

WWE Superstars have some of the most hectic schedules. Even the injured Dakota Kai wasn’t sure how her Saturday would turn out on SummerSlam weekend.

On her stream, Kai revealed that she found out that WWE needed her at SummerSlam at 1 PM on Saturday when The Role Model messaged her:

"I literally found out that they wanted me to be there, but this was all, like, shenanigans, right? 1 PM on that day. I was still chilling, I was like, 'Oh, it Saturday, It's like, my sleeping day. I'm gonna chill. Not even gonna set my alarm.' My phone was on DND. I always put my phone on DND when I'm not needed. I was like, 'Cool! I'm just gonna sleep in.' I wake up, my phone is blowing up. My anxiety was through the roof. Bayley is texting me, trying to call me. She's like, 'We need you here!'" Dakota Kai said.

Incredibly, she made it to SumemrSlam in time to appear after IYO SKY won the title. It turned out to be one of the most heartwarming spots on the show.

