[WATCH] WWE Superstar shares insane workout video

Being in impeccable shape is often a major requirement for being a WWE Superstar. The company boasts of several wrestlers with incredible physiques, and Karrion Kross recently shared a workout video to show off his body.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star posted a video of him working out to Instagram. He was seen training his biceps. You can watch the video below:

Karrion Kross was a big deal in NXT during his first run with WWE. He was one of the most dominant world champions of the former black-and-gold brand as he ran through the entire roster. However, his main roster run flopped hard, and he was released from the company in November 2021.

Triple H taking over the creative responsibilities of the company proved to be a boon for Kross and Scarlett as the two returned to WWE on the August 5, 2022, episode of SmackDown. He attacked Drew McIntyre upon his return, returning as a heel in the process.

Karrion Kross discussed his appearance change after getting released from WWE

Karrion Kross returned to Major League Wrestling as Killer Kross, reverting to his pre-WWE gimmick and character.

In a recent interview, The Doomwalker explained that he was offered the lead role in a film for which he had to grow his hair. This differed from his bald look, which he had maintained for most of his career.

"I was so married to this character presentation," he said. Kross explained, "I was very big into ‘Bronson’ at the time with Tom Hardy and I was drawing a lot of energy out of that as well … Once I got released, I actually got offered to do a film, which, unfortunately, because of just coming out of the economy under COVID and stuff like that, it kept getting put off, and off, and off."

The former NXT Champion continued:

"I had the lead role in something that looked like a sure thing. And they asked me, 'For the character, would you be able to grow your hair out for this? I was like, 'You’re paying me to grow my hair? Absolutely.' I wound up keeping my hair because the goalpost for when we were going to do the film kept getting pushed back and I just let it grow." [H/T:PWmania]

Karrion Kross had not wrestled on SmackDown since the July 7 episode when he lost to AJ Styles. It remains to be seen if he can fulfill the potential he initially had during his time in NXT.

