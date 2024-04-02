[WATCH] WWE Superstar takes a shot at Seth Rollins and CM Punk, spotted in front of a coffin

On this week's WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre took shots at CM Punk and Seth Rollins, via his latest promo.

The Scottish Warrior won the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match and became the #1 contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. McIntyre will challenge The Visionary on Night 2 of WrestleMania XL.

During the video package that was aired on RAW, McIntyre put the final nail in the coffin for CM Punk's WrestleMania main event and Rollins' title reign.

"Look at my eyes, what do you see? CM Punk has no match in Philly. On January 27th, the world lost the opportunity to see an out of shape has been main event WrestleMania. When his brittle, fragile body failed him worse than it did in the UFC." [0:22-0:47]

Since turning heel, McIntyre has certainly leveled up his promo skills. He is also one of WWE's most active social media superstars, as he consistently keeps taking digs at Punk via his tweets and Instagram videos.

Initially, it did seem that WWE was planting the seeds for a potential CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins match for WrestleMania 40. However, an injury to The Second City Saint seemingly forced the company to change plans.

Despite Punk being ruled out of a potential match at WrestleMania 40, he will be involved during the McIntyre vs. Rollins clash at the show. The former WWE Champion will be on commentary during the World Heavyweight Championship match.

It now remains to be seen how long Punk will be sidelined before returning to in-ring competition.

