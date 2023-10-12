[WATCH] WWE Superstar visibly frustrated at being cut off live on air; 'calls out' The Undertaker

A WWE Superstar was seen visibly frustrated after being cut off live on air during the latest episode of NXT. He also playfully called out The Undertaker on Twitter after the latter appeared on the show riding a bike. The star in question is Baron Corbin.

This week's NXT started with Cody Rhodes making a few announcements, disclosing in the process that Shawn Michaels had made him the special guest General Manager for the night. He then made a match official between Dominik Mysterio and Ilja Dragunov with the NXT Championship on the line and also made LA Knight the special guest referee.

However, we saw Baron Corbin in a backstage interview just before their bout started. Corbin was talking about how he deserves a shot at the gold more than Dirty Dom and fired shots at Dragunov for accepting a match against an opponent who is "weaker" than him.

As Corbin was about to finish his segment, WWE cued LA Knight's theme, which made the 39-year-old visibly frustrated, and he walked out of the interview.

Following the show, a fan took to Twitter to post a snippet from his backstage segment and noted how the star walked off without finishing what he wanted to say.

Baron Corbin called out The Undertaker after the latter's appearance on WWE NXT

John Cena was at Carmelo Hayes' corner during the latter's bout against Bron Breakker. However, Solo Sikoa came out of nowhere to attack the 16-time World Champion, which made Cena chase The Bloodline member backstage.

Hayes managed to come out victorious, but Breakker started assaulting the former NXT Champion after the match ended. The Undertaker then made his appearance to confront the 25-year-old and help Carmelo.

However, Baron Corbin took to Twitter to call out The Deadman after the show ended. He tweeted playfully, asking if the bike used during the Hall of Famer's entrance was his.

"Ummm is that my bike?? Damn you taker! @WWENXT @WWE," Corbin shared.

Fans went wild when they saw The Undertaker come out on his bike. Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker's day was surely made as they got to do a segment alongside one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

