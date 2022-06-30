[Watch] WWE unveils limited edition John Cena legacy championship

It was recently announced that John Cena's WWE legacy will be honored in the form of a limited edition championship title.

While he's not yet in the WWE Hall of Fame, Cena has one of the greatest careers in the history of the company. His storied career holds a list of accolades that will likely never be matched in our lifetime.

On WWE's The Bump this morning, Kayla Braxton and Matt Camp unveiled a John Cena Legacy Spinner Championship package that includes the title, a "Never Give Up" towel, and a set of wrist and headbands. All of the contents are inside a giant metal-looking box that's designed to look like a lock that Cena was known to wear around his neck early on in his WWE career.

The limited-edition package will be available for pre-order on WWE Shop in late July.

What's next for John Cena after his appearance on WWE RAW this week?

WWE had been advertising John Cena's arrival on Monday Night RAW for several weeks. Many fans assumed that this appearance would begin a story that would push the leader of Cenation towards a match at SummerSlam.

But beyond a throwaway confrontation with the United States Champion Theory backstage, nothing was done that would even hint at a match for Cena at SummerSlam.

John Cena @JohnCena Overwhelmed with ALL the messages thru this month. Being at #WWERaw last night gave me an opportunity to show you how much YOU mean to me. Thank you @WWE for every chance you’ve taken on me, so I will continue to always give my best for my home, for my family, for US. Overwhelmed with ALL the messages thru this month. Being at #WWERaw last night gave me an opportunity to show you how much YOU mean to me. Thank you @WWE for every chance you’ve taken on me, so I will continue to always give my best for my home, for my family, for US.

Cena admitted during his in-ring promo that he wasn't sure when his next match would be, and perhaps he's telling the truth. But it would be a great disappointment to many in the WWE Universe if Cena wasn't around to compete on the company's second-biggest show of the year.

It's currently unknown when Cena will wrestle again or if we'll even see him compete or even appear at SummerSlam. But you can rest assured that regardless of what happens over the next few months, fans most likely haven't seen the last of Cena inside a WWE ring.

