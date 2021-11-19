Watch: Xavier Woods' reaction after learning about WWE releases live on air

Footage has emerged of Xavier Woods' first reaction to reading WWE's company-wide message announcing the release of 8 wrestlers.

The wrestling community was left shell-shocked once again as WWE released eight superstars earlier today. The entire roster was sent an email by Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis.

Xavier Woods was on G4TV's "Attack of the Show," which was streamed on YouTube. The WWE Superstar was going through his phone during the end of the live stream when he apparently came across WWE's message regarding the recent cuts.

A visibly stunned Xavier Woods stood up and left the frame as other show members looked on with concerned faces. Woods returned after a while and did his best to stay upbeat for the remainder of the show.

The immediate aftermath of WWE's most recent round of releases

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that WWE had come to terms on the release of John Morrison, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Jaxson Ryker, Drake Maverick, and Tegan Nox.

WrestlingInc would later reveal the email sent by John Lauritinis to the talent, informing them about the latest cuts. You can read it below:

Due to budgetary cuts, the following WWE talent were released today, November 18, 2021. John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker. Thank you, John Laurinaitis.

As you might have expected, the backstage reactions have not been positive as most people backstage were 'blindsided' by the latest set of releases.

WWE is also reportedly not done with its 'budget cuts' as releases will regularly happen going forward. The company has already fired over 80 wrestlers in 2021, and the situation is sadly not expected to improve as we enter the new year.

