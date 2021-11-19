WWE releases all members of Hit Row and five other superstars - Reports

WWE has reportedly, as per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, released all members of the Hit Row faction. Top Dolla, Isaiah Swerve Scott and Ashante Adonis are no longer with the company.

Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Jaxson Ryker, Shane Thorne, and John Morrison were also released.

This is the second set of releases for the month, with a whole host of other stars released in early November. The likes of Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Nia Jax, Ember Moon, and Eva Marie were among the few stars released earlier this month.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful has learned that WWE have released John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker. Fightful has learned that WWE have released John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker.

Sapp has reported that WWE's head of talent relations John Laurinaitis told the stars that budget cuts were the reason for their releases.

Hit Row seemed to have a promising future in WWE

Hit Row became popular among the NXT fans in quick fashion and they received their call-up to the main roster in this year's draft. But, it hasn't been smooth sailing for them on the main roster. B-Fab, one of the four original members of the group, was released this month, while Hit Row also got in trouble for their diss track on Jinder Mahal.

Their release came as an absolute shock, considering how popular they had become and how short their time on the main roster was.

WWE legend Booker T had high hopes for the faction and believed that they would become one of the most popular groups in WWE history.

"You talk about a faction that can go down, as far as this generation, the millennials, and what they really, really like, these guys can go down as one of the most popular groups ever formed if done right," said Booker T.

The group's chemistry and their individual skillsets would be a benefit to any company. With their immense talent and unique gimmick, it's only a matter of time before they are signed by a top promotion.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku