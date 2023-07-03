"You're my woman, don't tell Montez" - Popular personality reveals his true feelings to Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank

Bianca Belair wasn't on the Money in the Bank card, but the former women's champion was present at the O2 Arena, interacting with several fans. One ardent follower of hers, popular British content creator Expressions Oozing, met Bianca for the first time and couldn't help but playfully propose to her!

For those who aren't aware, Expressions Oozing is particularly known for his hilarious football reviews and reaction videos on YouTube, where he has over 300,000 subscribers. The Tottenham Hotspur superfan is also huge into pro wrestling, evident from his epic one-liners and promo-styled delivery in his videos.

Expressions signed up for the WWE VIP Experience at Money in the Bank, where he met many superstars such as Otis, Chad Gable, Pretty Deadly, and Bianca Belair.

He was most excited about interacting with Bianca Belair, who he named his second card after! When the time finally came, Expressions was at his flirtatious best as he jokingly confessed his feelings for the EST of WWE. Here's what Expressions told Bianca Belair, along with the epic backstage footage from the O2 Arena:

"Bianca, nice to meet you! Listen, I traveled a thousand miles like Vanessa Carlton. Let me tell you this; I named my second card after you because I never thought I'd ever meet you, only because I thought I'd never meet you. I'll never objectify a woman; I'm a feminist. But let me tell you this, you're my woman, don't tell Montez. Don't tell him! Please, please, please! I like him too, like, with the Michael Jackson Elimination Chamber that you created for him. Let me let go of your hand; I'm shameless! No, but it was lovely meeting you. Are you excited for tonight?" [15:20 onwards]

The banter between Bianca Belair and Belair Expressions got funnier after the WWE star revealed she had to buy her own ticket.

"You had to buy your own ticket? See, well, you can tell Montez this; I would have bought a ticket for you. No, I would have bought that ticket," claimed Expressions. [16:20 - 16:30]

After the YouTuber claimed he would have purchased her a ticket, something Montez should have done, Belair showed off her wedding ring, to which Expressions had no response!

"He buys a whole lot more, though, for me, you know? He bought me this, too (points at her ring)," Bianca said while pointing to her ring. [16:31 - 16:40]

Bianca Belair is gradually undergoing a long-awaited change in character

After being on the main roster for nearly three years, Bianca Belair seems ready to embark on a new creative journey in WWE.

The 34-year-old superstar lost the RAW Women's title (now rebranded the WWE Women's Championship) to Asuka at Night of Champions, ending her record-breaking reign at 420 days.

Since dropping the belt, Bianca Belair has not been her usual self, as she portrayed a more aggressive demeanor on TV. In the last SmackDown episode, Belair interfered in Asuka and Charlotte Flair's match before sending The Queen through the announcer's table.

A full-blown heel turn is just around the corner for the two-time women's champion. Are you hyped about it? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes