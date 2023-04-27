Watch: Zelina Vega gets emotional over her upcoming match at WWE Backlash

Zelina Vega has the opportunity of a lifetime on May 6 at WWE Backlash.

The first-ever Queen's Crown winner and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion will step into the ring with Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day. The clash in Puerto Rico will be for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

On today's episode of WWE's The Bump, Rey Mysterio discussed the opportunities that Zelina Vega receives as a member of the LWO. She goes into Backlash with the chance to defeat Rhea Ripley and become the SmackDown Women's Champion for the very first time.

If you watch the video in the embedded tweet below, Vega gets visibly emotional over the WWE Hall of Famer's words. It was a very touching moment between two members of the Latino World Order.

WWE @WWE



#WWETheBump @ZelinaVegaWWE gets emotional as @reymysterio discusses how important her match at #WWEBacklash for the #SmackDown Women's Championship is for the LWO especially with it taking place in Puerto Rico. 🥹 .@ZelinaVegaWWE gets emotional as @reymysterio discusses how important her match at #WWEBacklash for the #SmackDown Women's Championship is for the LWO especially with it taking place in Puerto Rico. 🥹#WWETheBump https://t.co/LHIGf4pxYK

Zelina Vega reminds the WWE Universe that the last time she faced Rhea Ripley one-on-one, she beat her in under a minute

During the show, the SmackDown Superstar also discussed how much this match against Rhea Ripley meant to her.

"I've tried to formulate my words when it comes to that question because I don't know that there actually is a good combination of words that could describe how I feel," Zelina Vega said.

While facing Ripley seems like an impossible challenge, Zelina Vega went out of her way to remind the WWE Universe that the last time they faced off one-on-one, she beat her in under a minute.

"Because it's not just something that I feel like I'm representing for my family. I'm representing for everyone that's rooting for me in Puerto Rico. My family that didn't get to see me wrestle yet in Puerto Rico and girls like me. I feel like it's a lot of pressure but also I'm so happy to carry that and I'm so happy to be able to say that I'm walking into Puerto Rico of all places. Okay, listen, it is against Rhea bloody Ripley. I understand what comes with that and it is no easy thing to defeat her. However, the last match that I did have as a singles. I did beat her in 45 seconds. There is that. So I'm feeling good. I just feel like there's a lot of pressure but I'm ready for it."

WWE @WWE



discusses how much her upcoming



#WWETheBump "It's a lot of pressure but... I'm so happy to carry that." @ZelinaVegaWWE discusses how much her upcoming #SmackDown Women's Championship Match at #WWEBacklash in Puerto Rico means to her. "It's a lot of pressure but... I'm so happy to carry that."@ZelinaVegaWWE discusses how much her upcoming #SmackDown Women's Championship Match at #WWEBacklash in Puerto Rico means to her. #WWETheBump https://t.co/h7gsDu8yGc

What do you make of Zelina Vega's comments? Do you think she has a chance of defeating Rhea Ripley at Backlash? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WWE's The Bump with a link back to this article for the transcription.

