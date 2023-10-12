[WATCH] Zelina Vega and Rhea Ripley have obscene interaction on Mami's birthday

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently took to Instagram to post about an obscene interaction she had with the current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Queen Zelina and Mami are always seen having funny interactions with each other on social media. The Eradicator recently took to her Instagram stories to post a hilarious meme and wrote that she would throw Vega on "National Throw Short People Day". The LWO member then posted a photo of herself with an Anime character known as "Ruyk" and compared its look to Ripley.

On the occasion of Rhea Ripley's birthday, Zelina Vega called to wish her. However, they both shared a hilariously obscene interaction with each other in Spanish.

In her Instagram post's caption, The LWO member blamed Dominik Mysterio and Damain Priest for teaching Ripley Spanish.

"That’s what I get for trying to be nice on Rhea’s bday. Priest and Dumb Dumb better stop teaching her Spanish," Zelina wrote.

You can check out her Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley will face off against Shayna Baszler on next week's episode of RAW

During the latest episode of RAW, Nia Jax went into a bout against Raquel Rodriguez which ended in no contest as Rhea Ripley came out to attack The Irresistible Force, because of the latter's antics.

However, Shayna Baszler also came out to seek revenge against Jax but ended up in the bad books of The Eradicator. They are now set to face off on next week's Monday Night Show.

While Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio still hold championship gold, Finn Balor and Damian Priest recently lost their Undisputed Tag Team Championship to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at the Fastlane PLE.

The duo will get a chance to win back their titles on next week's episode of RAW. It will be a busy Monday for The Judgment Day.

Do you think The Judgment Day will once again win the Undisputed Tag Team Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

