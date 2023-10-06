WWE Superstar is scared of Rhea Ripley finding her; pokes fun on social media

A top WWE Superstar was scared of Rhea Ripley finding her as she took to her Instagram stories to poke fun at The Eradicator. The name in question is LWO's Zelina Vega.

Ripley recently took to her social media and posted a screenshot of a meme suggesting that October 21 is known as "National Throw Short People Day," and you can throw anyone under the height of 5'4" without their permission. The Nightmare tagged Vega and wrote that she was coming for her.

"@zelinavegawwe I'm coming for you!" Ripley wrote.

Zelina Vega recently replied to Mami on her Instagram with a hilarious post. She posted a photo of herself and a scary-looking Anime character known as "Shinigami," saying:

"When it's National Throw A Short Person Day and Rhea finds you.."

You can check out a screenshot of Vega's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Zelina Vega's Instagram story.

Zelina Vega talked about her desire to become WWE Women's World Champion, which is currently held by Rhea Ripley

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Zelina Vega said that she will continue to fight for her LWO fans and members as well. She also talked about her desire to win the Women's World Championship currently held by Rhea Ripley.

"For LWO. For our fans. For mi familia. For mi gente. And.. especially for my mentor, my hero.. Rey Mysterio. It is an honor to learn from you and call you mi familia. Thank you for believing in me. All of you. My fight continues," Vega shared.

Queen Zelina has already won a title against Rhea Ripley when she teamed up with Carmella to defeat The Eradicator and Nikki A.S.H for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

However, she has not won a singles title against The Judgment Day member till now. The two superstars even clashed in a singles match for Ripley's title at Backlash in Puerto Rico. It remains to be seen if Vega will go after the WWE Women's World Championship in the coming weeks.

