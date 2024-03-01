Watching Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville debut after WWE didn't hire her was painful for star

A current WWE star was hurt watching Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville debut after she wasn't hired.

Chelsea Green is currently one of the top stars in WWE. However, her road to where she is today wasn't easy, as she had to work hard to make her dreams a reality.

Prior to joining the company, Chelsea Green was a part of WWE Tough Enough in 2015, where she finished in fourth place. However, her performance on Tough Enough wasn't enough for her to get hired, and she had to watch other contestants like Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville make their debut before her.

During a recent interview on the Lightweights podcast, Chelsea Green stated that she did not understand why WWE didn't hire her but found it painful to see other contestants get hired.

“I was the only person in Tough Enough that wanted that so badly that she went on to the Indies and she worked and then went to Tough Enough. So no, I do not understand. However, I am thankful, okay, in hindsight, I am thankful, but it was awful. I’ll never forget and I’ve actually just told Sonya [Deville] this and I just told Mandy [Rose] I think this……But I will never forget. I was sitting in bed Matt [Cardona] was at RAW and he called me from RAW and he was like ‘I have some news for you and I don’t think you’re going to be happy’ and I’m like ‘what?’ He was like ‘I just want you to know that Mandy and Sonya are debuting tonight’ and I was like 'ahhhh.'"

She continued:

"I was so happy for them and I always supported them. I thought that they deserve to be there, I love them everything, but like seeing the people who are literally in the same spot as you being like having a rocket strapped to them and being sent to the moon and you’re still on earth like 'what? Hello down here! What the hell?' I had to watch on TV my friends go and do my dream job. That was hard and I had to watch that over and over again with people from Tough Enough” [37:24 - 39:00]

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville would end up winning tag team gold together

Everything ended up working out fine for Green several years later. In fact, 2023 may have been her best year yet. She won her first title in WWE when she and Sonya Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championship.

However, Sonya Deville suffered a severe injury and was replaced by Piper Niven. Sadly, Green's run as Tag Team Champions came to a screeching halt before Deville could return from injury.

It will be interesting to see if Green and Sonya Deville will resume their tag team partnership after the latter returns from injury.

