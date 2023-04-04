"Way, way, way too long" - WWE veteran disliked Roman Reigns' segment on RAW (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the segment involving Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on this week's RAW.

Reigns was jubilant after beating The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39 Night Two. However, Cody Rhodes interrupted his promo and asked for a rematch. Heyman immediately declined on behalf of his Tribal Chief. Instead, a tag team match was made official, pitting Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa against Cody Rhodes and a mystery partner.

Brock Lesnar then came out and suggested he would team up with Rhodes in the main event of the program. On the Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that Reigns' segment went on for far too long. He detailed that WWE was stretching the exchange to fill the three-hour time slot for RAW.

"This opening segment, bro, it just went on [for] so long with all these entrances, and Heyman's gotta talk to The Tribal Chief. It just went on way, way, way too long." Russo continued, "To a regular television viewer, we could've told that story in half the time. That's where a lot of people say it's always three hours is too long. I'm with you but three hours feels like six hours when they drag everything out to the maximum." [7:05 - 8:43]

Roman Reigns has been champion for 946 days

After opening the show with a promo, Triple H called out Roman Reigns to the ring to get things underway on RAW.

Reigns seemed ecstatic after the result of his bout at WrestleMania. The win meant he would continue his record-breaking Universal Championship reign, which currently stands at 946 days. He won the title at Payback 2020 and also captured the WWE Championship at last year's 'Mania.

In fact, The Head of the Table has not been pinned on WWE TV since December 2019. With Cody Rhodes seemingly out of the way, it will be interesting to see who steps up to Reigns next.

