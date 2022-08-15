"The engines were revvin'" - WCW legend Goldberg praised for legendary move in WWE tweet

WWE has taken to social media to praise a legendary Jackhammer delivered by WCW icon Goldberg.

The former NFL star was one of WCW's biggest attractions during Monday Night War, amassing a winning streak of 173-0. During his run, Bill won the World Heavyweight Championship twice. He also captured two US Titles and had a brief WCW Tag Title run alongside Bret Hart.

During Bill's dominant run, he had a few simple-yet-lethal weapons in his arsenal. One of these things was his devastating spear, and another was his powerful Jackhammer finisher.

The latter move was praised in a recent WWE tweet celebrating the WWE Hall of Famer. In the video, Bill delivers the move to move to Rick Steiner at 1999's WCW Road Wild.

"The engines were revvin’ for this @Goldberg Jackhammer 23 years ago today at WCW Road Wild!" the caption said.

The former Universal Champion's match with Steiner went just over five minutes, with Bill's Jackhammer making short work of the Dog-Faced Gremlin.

When did Goldberg last wrestle for WWE?

WWE has called upon the former WCW Champion to perform on some of their bigger shows over the past few years.

He has wrestled the likes of Drew McIntyre, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. He even dethroned The Fiend to capture his first WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia.

His last in-ring endeavor came at Elimination Chamber 2022, where he lost to current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns via submission. The six-minute match saw Roman dominantly defend his Universal Title.

