"It just didn’t feel right" - WCW legend reveals he rejected offer to be the leader of the NWO in WWE

During a recent interview, Eric Bischoff revealed the original offer he received to sign with the WWE, and he explained why why he ended up rejecting the offer.

Eric Bischoff is a former WCW and WWE executive. He's also held on-screen roles in WWE, notably as the General Manager of RAW. Bischoff is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next month.

Eric Bischoff was recently a guest on Corey Graves' podcast, After The Bell. During the interview, Bischoff revealed how there was a plan to bring him into WWE, in 2002. At the time, he was supposed to be the leader of WWE's version of the nWo.

"When the WWE version of the nWo angle was unfolding, I got a call from Jim [Ross], which really surprised me because of the tension in the relationship. He was very professional but very distant and offered me an opportunity to come in and join WWE as part of a storyline."

"Now, I’m never one that’s like, I’m only interested if you tell me what the story is. But he offered me an opportunity to come in, and the timing wasn’t right for me. It just didn’t feel right. Jim wasn’t being as forthcoming as I would hope he would be, at least to get me excited about it. So, I passed on it. H/T: 411Mania

Instead of this planned angle, Eric Bischoff ultimately ended up entering WWE as the General Manager of RAW.

Eric Bischoff on how the NWO storyline may have been affected by his refusal

New World Order

Eric Bischoff went on to discuss how he felt that his refusal to come to WWE as a part of the NWO storyline might have affected it. Bischoff recalled how Vince McMahon was revealed as the leader of the NWO soon after he rejected the offer. The former WCW President explained why he believed he probably would have come in as the leader of the NWO if he had accepted the offer.

"I’m pretty certain it was shortly thereafter we found out Vince McMahon was behind the whole WWE-nWo story. So, I think to answer your question, had I decided to take that opportunity and jump at it, I think it may have been revealed that I was bringing the nWo with me into WWE." H/T: 411Mania

Eric Bischoff added that he could have helped the storyline if he was the leader of the nWo. After all, most fans couldn't buy into the idea that Vince McMahon would destroy his own company.