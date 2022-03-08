WCW legend on whether Brock Lesnar has heat with current WWE Superstar

Konnan does not believe Bobby Lashley should have any real-life issues with Brock Lesnar after his shoulder was allegedly injured by the Beast Incarnate.

WWE has explained Lashley’s recent absence by repeatedly stating that he entered concussion protocol after suffering a storyline injury at Elimination Chamber. In reality, ex-WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide reported that he was “shoot hurt” during his Royal Rumble match against Lesnar.

Speaking on Keepin’ It 100, WCW legend Konnan said the 45-year-old is professional enough to not hold a grudge against Lesnar:

“I can almost assure you there is absolutely no heat. I disagree. Lesnar’s physical, so is Bobby, and injuries will occur at their age and their size. I cannot see Bobby thinking, ‘Wow, let me get back and let me get back at him.’” [0:43-0:59]

Lashley defeated Lesnar in a 10-minute match at the Royal Rumble to recapture the WWE Championship. The finish saw the Hurt Business member pin his opponent following interference from Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns.

How WWE wrote Bobby Lashley off TV after he faced Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar regained the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley in a six-man Elimination Chamber match on February 19 in Saudi Arabia. Paul Heyman’s former client picked up the victory after eliminating Seth Rollins, Riddle, AJ Styles, and Austin Theory.

Lashley’s participation in the match ended after Rollins sent Theory crashing through his pod with a Buckle Bomb. The impact caused The All Mighty to suffer a storyline injury that continues to keep him off WWE television.

At the time of writing, it remains uncertain whether the RAW Superstar will return in time to feature at WrestleMania 38 on April 2nd and 3rd.

Please credit Keepin’ It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar again? Yes No 8 votes so far