WCW veteran recalls WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash offering him to join nWo (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Buff Bagwell recently revealed how he came to join nWo in WCW, recalling Kevin Nash offered him to join the stable personally.

The New World Order is arguably the greatest stable in wrestling history. Led by Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash, and the late Scott Hall, the faction single-handedly revived the ailing WCW, helping Nitro's ratings to surpass that of WWE RAW. Though nWo's impact was diluted with the addition of several members during the final days of WCW, it remains immensely popular among fans.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Buff Bagwell recalled how he came to join the revolutionary stable. Bagwell revealed that Kevin Nash first approached him backstage to join nWo. He added that later in the night, Eric Bischoff warned everybody on WCW's roster to join WCW or get fired.

"Kevin Nash comes into the locker room, and he's like, 'What's up, man?' I said not much. And he goes, 'You want to be a part of nWo?' I was like, 'Are you kidding? Absolutely!' And that was the same night, we were in Maryland. That was the night when Bischoff went to the ring, and he gave everybody 30 days to join the nWo or they're fired," said Buff Bagwell.

The 53-year-old stated that this led to a disagreement between him and his American Males tag team partner, Scotty Riggs, who didn't want to join the nWo. Bagwell added that he then betrayed Riggs and joined hands with the stable.

"And after that, me and Scotty Riggs, we were The American Males, and I'm talking to Scotty, saying I'm joining the nWo, and he didn't want to join. So we followed into the ring, and there was Nash, Hall, Bischoff, The Giant, X-Pac, all that star power man. It was so impressive. It was just incredible. And I was like, this is where I wanna be. So I turned on Riggs, and I was a part of nWo from thereon," added Bagwell. [1:08 - 2:10]

Kevin Nash also tried to recruit WWE legend The Undertaker into the nWo

Last year while speaking on his former nWo stablemate Eric Bischof's podcast 83 Weeks, Kevin Nash revealed that he even tried to recruit The Undertaker to join the faction. Though The Phenom was working for WWE at the time, Nash wanted him to join WCW and change up his gimmick.

“The Undertaker was the one that I was trying to get," said Nash. "That was the one and I’m not saying – I just told him ‘You gotta switch up your gimmick man.’ I said ‘You’ve got no bargaining power whatsoever as long as you stay in that Undertaker gimmick.’"

Despite Nash's offer, The Undertaker never left WWE and went on to become arguably the most influential performer in the company's history.

