"We had a 5-star match" - EC3 comments on his recent match with former WWE star Alex Riley (Exclusive)

EC3 believes his recent match with former WWE star Alex Riley at NWA: Nuff Said 2023 was a five-star classic.

EC3 and Riley competed in a singles match on February 2023, which marked the latter's first singles outing since 2016. The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion won the bout via submission. The match was controversial, to say the least, as it generated polarized reactions on social media.

At one point in the bout, Alex Riley dived from the top of the rope to hit a crossbody on EC3, with the latter moving aside just in time. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained how he was responsible for setting up the match as he wanted to help Riley. He added that he could relate to Alex Riley's journey, which is why he chose to wrestle him.

"Before we get there, if he's (Alex Riley) still harping on the ending, I don't know what to do because the only reason that match took place was via my recommendation, via my invite, via my ability to rescue another lost soul who's a casualty of this industry. Somebody who's gone through a true journey in life with the darkest and deepest possibilities. That is the reality, that is what infatuated me with this story," said EC3 (2:18 - 2:48)

Furthermore, the former 24/7 Champion added that regardless of what Riley thinks of the match and the aforementioned spot, he believes it was a 5-star classic.

"I'm gonna speak very realistically about it. If he said anything where he's harping on that negative in his mind where he lives, where I'm trying to break his a** free of, I'm gonna flip out. Because I believe, we had a five-star match," added EC3 (2:52 - 3:15)

Check out the full video below:

Alex Riley wants to win a title in WWE

A few months back, in an interview, Alex Riley expressed his lifelong desire to win a major title in WWE. He explained that although he had worked for the global juggernaut for almost a decade, he didn't win any gold except for the FCW Title.

"For [almost] 10 years, I was in the WWE, and I didn't get one title. The only title I have, and it was a huge blessing, was the Florida Championship Wrestling title. I was very grateful for it, but I want another title." said Alex Riley

Considering Riley's performance against EC3 left many underwhelmed, it's safe to say the chances of him returning to WWE anytime soon are slim at best.

