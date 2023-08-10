"We were able to work it out" - 43-year-old superstar addresses past negative comments about WWE

A veteran superstar is happy to be back in WWE after previously disparaging the company.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows (The Good Brothers) were released from WWE in 2020 and were understandably frustrated by it. The release came as a surprise to Anderson, and he claimed that he would never return following his release.

However, both Gallows and Anderson were eventually brought back to WWE and have been reunited with AJ Styles to reform The OC. Michin (Mia Yim) has also been added to the group.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Karl Anderson admitted that he may have said some things out of passion after being released but is now excited to be back with the company:

"Maybe I said some things that were out of passion. When you're angry about something or if you're working up about something, you're going to say what you feel and say what you think might be right or might not be right, but who knows what was going on behind the scenes? ... I don't know all that stuff and who knows who's calling the shots at certain points at that time in 2020, so I'm just glad that we were able to work it out," said Karl Anderson. [H/T: F4WOnline]

Karrion Kross destroys Karl Anderson on WWE SmackDown

Karrion Kross has been involved in a bitter rivalry against AJ Styles and recently squared off against Karl Anderson on SmackDown.

The two superstars battled on the July 28th edition of the blue brand, and it was a one-sided match. Karrion put Anderson away with the Final Prayer and screamed AJ Styles' name while hitting his finisher.

Karrion then applied the Kross Jacket on Anderson until his fellow stablemates in The OC rushed the ring to break it up. AJ Styles defeated Kross on the July 7th edition of SmackDown, but it appears that their rivalry is far from over.

The OC haven't been featured prominently on WWE television since their return and many fans have grown frustrated. It will be interesting to see if the group can get back on track in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

Have you enjoyed Gallows and Anderson's return to the company? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here