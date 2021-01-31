"We are absolutely looking to merge those worlds together" - Stephanie McMahon on the future of WWE live events

WWE has found great success with the ThunderDome. However, some fans are looking to WWE executives like Stephanie McMahon to update them on the future of live events. McMahon commented on this claiming that WWE is looking to merge both the virtual and real worlds.

Stephanie McMahon is the Chief Brand Officer of WWE and has been a key figure for the company, both backstage and in the ring. McMahon has helped WWE grow as a business over the years, and as such has become an idol for many young men and women who are looking to succeed in the field of business. She is a four-time Most Powerful Women in Cable honoree and has won a plethora of other such executive-based awards.

In an interview with TV Insider, Stephanie McMahon commented on WWE's plans for future live events. She spoke about how WWE's ThunderDome has completely changed fan engagement, and how any future plans will involve a mix of both the virtual and real worlds.

"Our fans are our secret sauce. When we pivoted to the ThunderDome, we brought our fans back as well as the lights, the lasers, the pyro. There is an intersection of technology and live attendance. It happened faster than I think anyone anticipated, but we are absolutely looking to merge those worlds together the biggest and best way we possibly can."

UPDATE: #WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #WWERaw this Monday. Stay tuned for your chance to register for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #SmackDown! https://t.co/NDffB7aJ6H — WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2020

WWE's ThunderDome currently finds itself located at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay. The home of the Tampa Bay Rays, WWE will be using the facility until the next MLB season kicks off. Perhaps they will return to the usual travelling routine if all goes well.

Stephanie McMahon is helping with managing the load in WWE

Stephanie McMahon is leading the way for women in business

Considering the current situation all around the world, many businesses have been affected drastically, with companies being forced to make numerous cuts both in personnel and in pay. WWE is no exception here and as such, main stays in the company have been expected to take up more responsibilities. This includes Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie McMahon recently had her responsibilities within the company increased. It was revealed that the company's Global Sales and Partnerships now falls under her purview. This is in addition to her role as Chief Brand Officer. You can read more about it here.

