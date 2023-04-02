"We had a baby!" - Popular WWE couple celebrates surprising championship victory

Before the lights were turned on inside SoFi Stadium and the WWE Universe were glued to WrestleMania, NXT took over with its Stand & Deliver event. One of the night's biggest surprises saw Indi Hartwell walk out as the women's champion.

Hartwell competed in a six-woman ladder match featuring Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, and the champion Roxanne Perez. The former The Way member was able to endure much of the abuse throughout the match, so much so that she was unable to climb the ladder to retrieve the title after the whole field had already been taken out.

Dexter Lumis emerged and helped his on-screen wife to climb the ladder and take the title, her first major championship in WWE.

Following the win, Indi took to Twitter to show off her new Championship title and claim that she and Lumis now have a baby.

"We had a baby!" tweeted Hartwell.

WWE fans and superstars have congratulated the couple on the victory since Indi is seen as one of the most popular female stars in the locker room.

What's next for Dexter Lumis in WWE?

It was a surprise to see Lumis return to NXT on the same night as Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae since The Way reunited without Austin Theory.

Gargano has settled his issues with Grayson Waller following his unsanctioned match at NXT's Stand & Deliver, but it's unclear if Lumis will now remain on NXT to be part of the storyline with his wife.

The women's division is heating up, and in recent weeks Lumis has only been seen as a cheerleader for Gargano on RAW. Dexter was initially part of a storyline with The Miz when he returned, but in recent months he hasn't been pushed into a good feud on RAW and isn't part of WrestleMania this weekend.

Would you like to see Dexter Lumis remain on NXT alongside Indi Hartwell? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

