"We back" - Rhea Ripley and ex-partner reunite ahead of WWE Night of Champions

Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has reunited with her old partner ahead of WWE Night of Champions. The Eradicator is slated to wrestle a longtime rival at the premium live event.
The 28-year-old and her former stablemate, Damian Priest, were removed from The Judgment Day at WWE SummerSlam 2024. The Terror Twins feuded with the faction for a while and even teamed up to defeat the duo of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan later the same month at WWE Bash in Berlin before deciding to focus on singles competition. However, the duo officially split after The Archer of Infamy was moved to the blue brand in January 2025 during the transfer window.
Earlier today, Damian Priest took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself with Rhea Ripley. The Terror Twins appeared to be traveling to Riyadh for the Night of Champions weekend. While Rhea is slated to compete at the premium live event, Priest is not booked for the PLE and is likely to make an appearance on Friday Night SmackDown.
"We back! 🫶," he wrote.
You can check out the Instagram post below:
Wrestling veteran criticizes Rhea Ripley for her actions on WWE RAW
After costing each other their respective Queen of the Ring matches, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez came face-to-face on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. A physical back-and-forth followed, which ended with the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion sending her rival crashing through a table after assistance from Roxanne Perez. Later on the show, Rhea went to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and set up a Street Fight against Raquel for WWE Night of Champions.
Speaking on BTT Studios' The Last Word podcast, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman pointed out that despite going through a table, Ripley did not sell the impact during her backstage conversation with Adam Pearce. He criticized Rhea for the lack of selling:
"When I was wrestling and when I was in the ring, [and] if I wouldn't have sold a table spot by anybody. Can you imagine what would have happened to me backstage? So tonight, Rhea Ripley goes through a table. It's supposed to be devastating. Three minutes later, she barges into [Adam] Pearce's office in the back, demanding a match." He added, "And Tommy, she wasn't selling, there was no nothing. She's like, 'I want a match.' 'Oh, let's make it a Street Fight.' 'Even Better.' 'So it's official.' 'Couldn't said it better myself.' And she literally runs out of the room. When did selling stop being a thing?"
You can check out Jonathan Coachman's comments in the video below:
Over the years, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez have locked horns on several occasions. While the two traded victories in NXT, the Judgment Day member has yet to defeat the Aussie on the main roster. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in the Street Fight this Saturday.
