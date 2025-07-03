"We were the boys" - WWE star Logan Paul shares heartbreaking update

Logan Paul shared a heartbreaking personal update amid his absence from WWE television. Paul hasn't been seen since Money in the Bank last month, when he teamed up with John Cena in the main event in a losing effort against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

After losing at MITB, The Maverick represented the company and his personal brand at the 2025 Fanatics Fan Fest in New York City late last month. He was absent at Night of Champions, which was the same night as Jake Paul's boxing match against Julio Caesar Chavez Jr.

In his latest YouTube vlog, Logan Paul documented his journey from his home to Puerto Rico to the night of the fight in Anaheim. During the day of the fight, he visited his old stomping grounds in Los Angeles. He felt nostalgic, reminiscing about his early days as a content creator on Vine.

The former United States Champion also saw his old apartment complex, wherein he created content with fellow social media personalities, such as Johannes Bartl, Mark Dohner, and George Janko.

"If y'all remember Johannes (Bartl), Mark Dohner, George Janko. We were the boys, man. Then life happened. I don't know. I think we all kind of just like grew apart and got busy with our own sh*t. Life can be kind of sad actually. This nostalgia is turning pretty sad," Paul said. [From 9:49 - 10:03]

It's unclear if Logan Paul is still friends with Johannes Bartl, but he has had a falling out with both Mark Dohner and George Janko over the past couple of years.

Logan Paul suffered an injury at Money in the Bank

In his YouTube vlog last month, a few days after Money in the Bank, Logan Paul revealed that he suffered an injury at the event. He injured his shin after performing a springboard moonsault to Jey Uso on the announcer's table. He hit his shin on the edge of the table, which caused a hematoma.

"So here’s an update on my shin, my hematoma: It’s f*cking great to be honest. The swelling has dispersed itself, and it really hurts to touch, but structurally, it’s all good," Paul said. [From 00:48 to 00:56]

A hematoma is not a serious condition, though it's unclear if he's ready to step into the ring again. SummerSlam is just a month away, which is the second-biggest WWE PLE of the year, so Logan's participation is more than likely.

