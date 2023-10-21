"We called it right" - WWE legend nails prediction about Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce (Exclusive)

The WWE RAW and SmackDown rosters have undergone a massive change as the brands now have separate authority figures in Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce. WWE planted the seeds of some friction between the two GMs this week, and Dutch Mantell reacted excitedly about what's in store for the future.

Triple H introduced Nick Aldis as SmackDown's General Manager last week while also praising Adam Pearce for his work in recent years and rewarding him with a promotion.

When Aldis made his on-screen debut, Dutch Mantell had predicted that the company would eventually focus on a rivalry between the General Managers, with one becoming a heel.

During a seemingly heated backstage interaction with Aldis, Pearce said he was ready for the "games" to begin, clearly hinting at a brand war for Survivor Series. Dutch Mantell liked the idea but had one small piece of advice for Pearce and Aldis, as you can view below on Smack Talk:

"We called it right. I think those two could slow it down a little bit. Both of them are good talkers, especially Nick. Nick's going to be the heel, and they are looking at each other like, 'Listen, I'm the boss over here, you stay over there.' And that was plainly demonstrated tonight. I'm really looking forward to seeing what they do with these two guys. I really do on the two brands. That takes in everybody, really!" [37:40 - 38:30]

Dutch Mantell is happy to see WWE do something with the General Managers

The wrestling veteran would have been utterly disappointed if Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis had gone about "overseeing" their respective brands without having some friendly competition.

In this case, WWE is teasing a Nick Aldis heel turn while Pearce could remain the neutral/babyface GM.

Dutch Mantell was thrilled to see how WWE would book the battle between RAW and SmackDown with Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis at the helm.

"I'm interested in seeing what they are going to do because I'm not a big fan of them overseeing RAW and SmackDown," said Dutch. "It was too much for one guy, anyway. They've put another guy in the spot, and you've got an angle out of it. Let's see where it goes." [38:31 - 39:00]

