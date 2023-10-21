"She was maybe hard to deal with" - WWE Legend on Lacey Evans' alleged backstage heat with several stars (Exclusive)

Lacey Evans is grabbing all the eyeballs with a series of explosive interviews since her WWE exit. Dutch Mantell reacted to the former WWE star's comments and admitted he could see how her career might have suffered in the company.

Lacey Evans, now going by the name Macey Estrella, left WWE in August after spending many years where she just wasn't used as much as she would have liked.

Evans recently revealed that she almost got into fights in WWE with many people due to her mouth. Dutch Mantell looked back at her run in the promotion and felt there were many times when the creative just dropped the ball on her.

Dutch connected the dots and concluded that Evans' lackluster tenure could have been due to the heat with talents and personnel:

"I predict Lacey Evans. (Macey Estrella) Oh, I hate that name. I like Lacey Evans. Sergeant! I liked the military deal she was doing. When they had her doing interviews talking to the people, she was getting a response then, and I think they just. It had to be; it substantiates what you said before. She kept getting into arguments with people, and that was probably it." [34:00 - 35:00]

Dutch Mantell said that having disputes with fellow talents was understandable to a certain degree. However, getting into the bad books of high-ranking executives is the last thing any talent needs in their journey toward possibly becoming a top star.

The former manager continued:

"But she was maybe hard to deal with backstage. You can argue with the other talent, but you can't argue with the creative because they will stop dealing with you. I can believe it. I think she had some good ideas, but the other talent didn't like it, and it led to some arguments. Well, good for her." [35:00 - 36:00]

Dutch Mantell on why WWE talents shouldn't hesitate in pitching ideas

Amongst the many revelations from her interview, Lacey Evans also spoke about the difficulty in getting her creative ideas across to the decision-makers in WWE.

Dutch Mantell didn't blame Evans as he knew how difficult it was for superstars to have their way regarding how they were booked. Mantell still urged talents not to shy away from proposing different ways in which they can be utilized.

The wrestling veteran repeated a famous old line to convey his point:

"I don't blame her. What do you mean by standing in front of the door? Waiting for a meeting? Well, I don't blame her because, remember, the worst idea is the idea that is not pitched. What's the worst they can say? No? That's the worst they can say. That's what I would tell guys who had ideas to go give it to them." [36:01 - 36:50]

