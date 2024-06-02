"WE CAN GO SPIKE4SPIKE" - Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu shares a bold message

Zilla Fatu took to social media to send a bold message. The real-life Bloodline member is primarily competing in Reality of Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling.

Fatu made his debut in 2023 under Booker T's wrestling promotion, where he competed as a singles wrestler. Meanwhile, in GCW, he has teamed up with Jacob Fatu, who has reportedly signed with WWE.

On Instagram, Fatu shared a bold message where he claimed that it was him against the world.

"F”CK DAT WE CAN GO SPIKE4SPIKE “ BigZ Da Main Chief Main one vs ANYBODY / ME Vs Da [world]" wrote Fatu

Check out Zilla Fatu's Instagram post:

Zilla Fatu is in no rush to join WWE

Zilla Fatu has stated that he is in no rush to join WWE. Speaking with Joey Franchize in a recent interview, the real-life Bloodline member discussed his family's rich history in the WWE.

Fatu briefly spoke about The Rock, Roman Reigns, and other family members. He said:

"It feels good, Uce. It feels good. I’m happy. I feel like we all deserve it because I got people that came before us. The people that came before me, you gotta give them their flowers, like Afa and Sika, like Snuka and The Rock and Peter Maivia. Those guys really started this foundation for our family. Then obviously The Rock, Rikishi, my uncle, [Yokozuna], they all took it to a whole nother level. Then you got Roman [Reigns], The Usos, The Bloodline, they, taking it to a whole another level. So, it’s really a family business for real, and I’m just so happy and blessed to be a part of this. I’m coming up too. Like I said, I’m on the indies. But I’m not in no rush."

Fatu is expected to continue on the independent circuit before making a big move to a major promotion.

