"We can’t do this anymore!" - Becky Lynch ended things with Seth Rollins once; gives reason for doing so

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are a beloved couple in WWE. However, almost none of it happened, according to The Man herself.

Around 2019, in the middle of the biggest push of her life, Becky Lynch found herself entangled in a complicated relationship with Seth Rollins. The two of them had "hung out," leading to some complicated feelings. While neither wanted to get into a relationship at the time, both of them liked each other.

To Lynch, friendship was important, and she was worried about things going bad and her getting hurt again. In her book, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, the WWE star revealed that she ended things between them, saying that they be friends instead.

"'Well, I just had an epiphany. We can’t do this anymore! We just have to be friends!'” she told him.

While Rollins was not happy about it, he accepted it.

"'I guess you’re being smart. I hate that you’re being smart.' He might have hated that I was being smart, but I loved it for me and went to bed happy as a clam." [H/T to the book]

Thankfully, things would not last in that manner, and that weekend, when they had a "slumber party" as friends, things went a different way, and there was no going back.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have a family together

The two started dating in January 2019, and by December 2020, they had their daughter, Roux.

The two got married on June 29, 2021.

They have also appeared on-screen in WWE as a couple, wrestling together in a mixed tag team match. During her book launch, Rollins was completely supportive of Lynch and promoted it.

