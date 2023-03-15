"We can't stand each other" - Former WWE star sends a message to Charlotte Flair on social media, poses with her

A former WWE Superstar has taken to social media to send a message to Charlotte Flair. The star in question is Nia Jax, also known as Lina Fanene.

Nia Jax was part of WWE for seven years, between 2014 and 2021. She also captured the RAW Women's Championship during her tenure. Jax has previously crossed paths with Flair at WrestleMania 33 in a Fatal Four-Way Match involving Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Taking to Twitter, Jax posted a couple of photos of herself posing alongside The Queen.

"We can’t stand each other," Jax captioned her post.

Charlotte Flair named wrestling legend Arn Anderson as the person who influenced her

Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time. She has already won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships on multiple occasions.

The Queen is also a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and NXT Women's Champion.

In a recent interview with Rocky & Lisa, Flair named her "uncle" Arn Anderson as the person who influenced her to become a wrestler. She said:

"My uncle Arn, Arn Anderson. He was one of the Four Horsewomen. Four Horsemen (...) [laughs] I'm starting to say Four Horsewomen now."

Anderson was part of The Four Horsemen group, including Charlotte's father, Ric Flair.

She added:

"We have replaced them, guys."

Flair is the current SmackDown Women's Champion. She won the title by dethroning Ronda Rousey on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022.

The Queen is currently focused on her upcoming match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Ripley, who won this year's 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match, chose to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Flair and Ripley have previously faced one another at WrestleMania. The Eradicator will aim to win the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time in her career at The Show of Shows.

