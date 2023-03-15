Charlotte Flair names wrestling legend who influenced her to become a WWE Superstar

Charlotte Flair is a bonafide WWE headliner who is in her record-setting 14th reign as world champion. Her father, Ric Flair, is certainly one of the biggest names in the wrestling business. Whilst she considers the elder Flair an influence, she has another name who stands on par: Arn Anderson.

Despite Ric Flair and Arn Anderson not being related, the duo were billed as cousins during their time together among the Four Horsemen in the 80s and 90s.

In an interview with Rocky & Lisa, Charlotte Flair was asked who she looked up to aside from her father. The Queen responded by naming her "Uncle" Arn Anderson:

"My uncle Arn, Arn Anderson. He was one of the four horsewomen. Four horseMEN... [laughs] I'm starting to say Four Horsewomen now."

She added:

"We have replaced them, guys." [2:50-3:02]

Charlotte Flair has an impressive 4-2 record at WWE WrestleMania

Heading into the biggest show of the year, Charlotte Flair has a better track record than her challenger Rhea Ripley.

The WWE SmackDown Women's Champion competed in her first WrestleMania match in 2016, where she became the inaugural WWE RAW Women's Champion. In subsequent years, she picked up victories over Asuka (ending the latter's undefeated streak), Rhea Ripley, and Ronda Rousey.

Her losses came at the hands of Bayley and Becky Lynch in 2017 and 2019, respectively, with both matches being multi-women contests. In fact, the only time Flair was pinned/submitted on The Grandest Stage was at WrestleMania 33, where Bayley pinned The Queen.

At WrestleMania 39, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley will make history by competing in the first sequel women's match at The Showcase of the Immortals. Rhea Ripley has remarked on how she needs the win in Los Angeles, California.

