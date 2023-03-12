Rhea Ripley’s segment on WWE SmackDown reportedly didn’t go as planned

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley's WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 39 is one of the most anticipated contests on the card. The two stars will make history by being part of the first sequel to take place on The Grandest Stage involving female wrestlers.

Their segment on the latest edition of the blue brand proved to be a lackluster promo. As per a report by Fightful, Flair and Ripley deviated from the original plan.

Mid-way through Charlotte Flair's match against Shotzi, the 2023 Royal Rumble winner walked out into the arena to taunt her WrestleMania opponent. Flair called out Rhea to watch as the former forced Shotzi to tap out to the Figure 8 Leglock. After the bout, the duo cut a very awkward promo:

We’re told the Charlotte-Rhea Ripley promo “deviated a little bit off the original plan,” but weren’t told how. [H/T: Fightful]

Whilst the promos have left a lot to be desired, there is no shred of doubt that Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley will deliver from an in-ring standpoint.

Rhea Ripley wants revenge on the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Speaking on WWE Die Woche, Ripley explained her decision to challenge Charlotte Flair for the strap over Bianca Belair, despite being a member of the RAW roster:

"My choice to choose Charlotte was mainly because of revenge. She is pretty much my kryptonite and I'm sick and tired of it. I've worked so hard to get to where I am and be the sort of person that I am today and prove to everyone what I'm capable of and she's the last person I have to prove myself to. I know, in my heart, at WrestleMania, she's going to learn who Rhea bloody Ripley is and she's not going to like the outcome." [H/T: Fightful]

Charlotte Flair knocked Rhea Ripley off the top of the mountain at WrestleMania three years ago during the pandemic, and in the process, became the WWE NXT Women's Champion. Despite being a babyface in this rivalry, the wrestling world has seemingly turned on Flair after a recent botch on Friday night.

For The Eradicator, it seems she needs a win at the Showcase of the Immortals. On the other side of the spectrum, The Queen has a track record of racking up wins despite strong opposition.

