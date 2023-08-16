“We can talk again” - LA Knight calls WWE veteran out for SmackDown appearance

LA Knight has challenged a 42-year-old WWE Superstar to appear on this Friday's edition of SmackDown in Toronto.

The upcoming edition of SmackDown is already shaping up to be a big show. Edge will be celebrating 25 years with the company and will be facing Sheamus for the first time in his career. The show could add even more star power after LA Knight called out a former WWE Champion today.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, LA Knight challenged The Miz to appear on this week's SmackDown. The Miz recently poked fun at Knight on RAW and got hit with a Blunt Force Trauma in the middle of the ring.

"As far as I knew, he was in my rearview mirror. But if he wants to come to SmackDown, come on down my guy. We can talk again," said Knight.

WWE SmackDown star LA Knight claims The Miz is on the downturn

During the same interview, LA Knight took several shots at The Miz and noted that it has been a long time since he was in the main event.

The Megastar and The A-Lister's rivalry has only just begun, and it is already getting heated and personal. During his appearance on WWE's The Bump today, Knight said that The Miz was the one who started everything, and he views the former champion as a stepping stone. Knight added that The Miz is standing in his way and is on the downturn of his career.

"I didn't go looking for him, he came looking for me. He wanted to say all this and that about me, and then he throws a fit about being the main event. When was the last time he was a main event? It has been a while. So when I look at it, will he be a stepping stone, that is exactly what I am looking to do. Because I've got places to go, he's already been those places, and as far as I'm concerned he's on the downturn," said Knight.

LA Knight's popularity continues to rise every week, and The Miz is a great opponent for him. The two stars are excellent on the microphone and can make fans get invested in their rivalry by trading great promos with each other. It will be interesting to see if The Miz shows up in Toronto for this Friday's SmackDown.

