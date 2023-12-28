"We can talk business" - 3-time champion open to joining Bobby Lashley's faction on WWE SmackDown

Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes is open to joining Bobby Lashley's faction on WWE SmackDown.

The 29-year-old signed with the Stamford-based company in 2021. He has since won the NXT Championship and the NXT North American Title. Melo recently represented NXT in the United States Championship Tournament on SmackDown. Despite defeating Grayson Waller in the first round, he lost to Kevin Owens in the semi-finals.

Speaking on Vibe, the former NXT Champion discussed the possibility of remaining on SmackDown by joining Bobby Lashley's faction, which includes The Street Profits. Hayes said he was willing to "talk business," claiming it would be "cool":

"Shoot, that'd be cool. Right now, I'm so focused on what I got going on here in NXT. It's going to take a lot more than just showing up and dapping me up to get me over there. I'm not thirsty for any membership. If they want me, they can holler at me, and we can talk business. Respect to them because they're my brothers for real," he said.

Kevin Owens praised Carmelo Hayes after their match on WWE SmackDown

Despite losing his semi-final match against Kevin Owens on SmackDown, Carmelo Hayes' performance seemingly impressed the former Universal Champion.

In an interview with Kayla Braxton after the show, Owens praised the former NXT Champion:

"Look, Carmelo Hayes is a fantastic professional wrestler. Let me say this. And you remember when he told me that I wasn't gonna little bro him? You were right there with me. I still don't know what that means. I don't know if I little bro'd him in this match. Didn't feel like it. Felt like, if anything, he was little bro-ing me. Really gave me a run for my money. Carmelo, I'm sure we'll see each other soon again, and again, and again for a really long time," he said.

